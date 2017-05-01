One person was injured when a Jeep fell into a sinkhole in the Lakeview East neighborhood overnight.

One person was hospitalized after a Jeep fell into a sinkhole in Chicago’s Lake View East neighborhood early Monday morning.

The incident happened before 4 a.m. near Broadway and Roscoe Street.

“We were literally driving home, we were just having a good night and all of a sudden my car just sunk, the road sunk underneath it and we were in a puddle,” said driver Jeffery Garcia. “My friend’s head hit the windshield.”

Authorities said the passenger was transported from the scene to an area hospital.

Broadway Street was closed in the area as officials checked road conditions.

"I’ve heard of sinkholes but I’ve never seen it happen and it literally just happened all of a sudden and I was scared and nervous for a little bit," Garcia said.