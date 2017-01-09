1 Dead, 1 Injured in Shooting Near Eisenhower Expressway

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting that took place near the Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago Monday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. near the Interstate 290's Cicero Avenue ramp.

Illinois State Police said there was a report of shots fired near Lexington Street and Kolmar Avenue, but no shots were fired on the expressway.

Authorities said a vehicle that may have been involved in the shooting crashed near the ramp to Cicero Avenue following the incident.

Chicago police had few details on what happened but said two gunshot victims walked into West Suburban Hospital. One of the victims later died of his injuries.

Check back for details on this developing story.