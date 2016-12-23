Rauner Donated $50 Million to His Campaign Fund

Gearing up for his first reelection bid, Gov. Bruce Rauner dumped $50 million into his own campaign fund.

On Tuesday, the governor contributed the more-than-substantial sum to his campaign committee, Citizens for Rauner, Inc, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

Rauner’s contribution marks the single largest political donation in the state’s history, according the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Rauner made the second largest donation in 2014, when he donated $10 million to his own campaign.

During his 2014 gubernatorial bid, Rauner spent $65 million, according to the report.

In 2018, Rauner could face stiff competition from some well-connected Democrats. Billionaire J.B. Pritzker and businessman Chris Kennedy, who have strong fundraising ties and deep pockets, are both reportedly considering their options.