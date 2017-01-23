Health experts say cases of norovirus are on the rise in the Chicago area, highlighting the need for increased awareness and proper hygiene.

“Norovirus occurs throughout the year,” said Procopio Loduca, an infectious disease doctor with Presence Resurrection Medical Center. “In general, it is more common in the winter months and we are seeing a worse season than the last few seasons for norovirus.”

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, reports of cases by early January had surpassed those of the same time in 2016 and 2015.

Doctors are telling patients to be alert for potential symptoms, which can often mirror other illnesses.

“The symptoms usually involve nausea, vomiting, as well as diarrhea,” said Loduca.

It can also include stomach pain, fever, nausea or body aches. A person usually develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed, with the illness typically lasting about one to three days.

Loduca warns that norovirus can spread quickly, especially in close quarters like a cruise ship, senior living facility or even a school.

Earlier this month, a suburban high school was closed for multiple days after hundreds of students became ill with what school officials believed was a “stomach bug.” It was later revealed that the cause behind the illnesses was norovirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports norovirus sickens millions of people each year. There is no vaccine to prevent it, but research is being done in that area.

Loduca said good hygiene will help keep norovirus from spreading this season.

“Make sure you wash your hands before you eat,” he said. “Certainly if you are caring for someone with the illness, make sure they are washing their hands after you care for them.”

In addition, the CDC recommends washing fruits and vegetable thoroughly, washing laundry thoroughly and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces often.