Senate Group Draws Fire for Lack of Women Working on Health Care

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, followed by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., left, and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas, walks to meet to with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 9, 2017, following a policy luncheon.

The core group of 13 Republican senators tasked with crafting health care legislation to repeal Obamacare is under fire for not including any women senators, NBC News reports.

Some Republican women, like Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have expressed disappointment at being shut out of the working group, led by Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell has denied there is a problem with the group’s makeup, saying that every Senate Republican will have their say.

Democrats have been quick to point out the lack of women in the group. "I would hope that Senator McConnell would be a little more sensitive to the fact he's picked a dozen men on his side, there are certainly some very competent women he could've chosen," Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., told MSNBC Tuesday.