Seen by business insiders as a way to compete with Amazon Prime, the Minnesota-based chain plans to pilot Target Restock this summer for some customers.

Target is getting into the next-day home delivery business.

Seen by business insiders as a way to compete with Amazon Prime, the Minnesota-based chain plans to pilot Target Restock this summer for customers in the Minneapolis area. Target currently is testing the service with select employees at its headquarters.

"We created Target Restock to save busy guests time," store reps said in an online release," and make it easier than ever to get household essentials delivered quickly. This is another example of how Target is connecting stores and digital to create new services for guests."

Household essentials like laundry detergent, paper towels and coffee will be packaged at a nearby store, allowing for delivery the next day.

The move is part of Target's effort to boost its e-commerce platform as Amazon continues to dominate the online marketplace.

Once the pilot is live, Minneapolis-area customers with REDcards will be eligible to visit a "dedicated online experience to access thousands of household essentials."

They can fill their virtual cart, and if placed before 1:30 p.m., the order will arrive the next business day.

"We’re busy fine-tuning the experience and testing various enhancements – so stay tuned for more information once the pilot launches this summer," Target says.

