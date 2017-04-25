Chipotle Reports Payment System Was Hacked

Burrito chain Chipotle announced Tuesday that its payment system that processes customer purchases had been breached, CNBC reported.

In a statement on the company's website, Chipotle said it detected "unauthorized activity" on the system. Officials are focusing on credit card transactions that occurred from March 24, 2017, to April 18, 2017.

The restaurant added that the breach has been stopped and additional security measures have been added, though the investigation is ongoing. Chipotle encouraged customers to monitor their card activity.

The announcement came as Chipotle reported better-than-expected sales in the first quarter on Monday.