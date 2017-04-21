Bebe Is Closing All 175 of Its Stores

In this March 13, 2015 file photo, shoppers walk past an advertisement for retailer "bebe" along Lincoln Road Mall, a pedestrian street featuring retail stores and outdoor cafes, in Miami Beach, Florida.

Bebe expects to close all of its brick-and-mortar locations by the end of May, the clothing retailer said in a filing Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The chain had previously said it was committed to closing 21 locations, which represented roughly 12 percent of its total outlets, CNBC reported.

Protester, Official React to Arkansas Execution

Just before midnight Thursday, Arkansas announced it had executed death row inmate Ledell Lee. He is the first of four inmates scheduled to die before the end of the month when a crucial lethal injection drug is set to expire. A protester and a spokesperson for the governor reacted to the controversial execution. (Published 3 hours ago)

The move comes amid speculation that the company plans to transition to an online-only model.

Bebe didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.