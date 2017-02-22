In this undated handout from the Centers for Disease Control, a colorized transmission electron micrograph of an Ebola virus virion is seen.

NBC 5 Investigates has confirmed that Chicago police, fire and health department officials were all put on high alert this week after suspicions that a University of Chicago associate professor might have died from the ebola virus.

Dr. Eric Bertolino was found dead in his apartment in the 5500 block of South Dorchester Feb. 13. An employee of his building reportedly found items in the refrigerator of his home, which through their labeling caused that person to believe that they were samples of ebola. Bertolino was an associate professor of the Department of Cell and Molecular Biology at U of C.

A source close to the investigation told NBC 5 that after the reports came in to authorities, they took a couple of days to formulate a plan to enter Bertolino’s apartment, and that when that was done on Monday it was done by representatives of the Centers for Disease Control, with the assistance of Chicago Fire Department in full hazmat gear.

“Obviously out of an abundance of caution, first responders did go in and they were very cautious,” said one source, who told NBC 5 that after further investigation, it was determined the item in question, whose label did start with the letters “ebo…” actually was a different substance entirely.

“The city does not have any suspicion that it was ebola,” that source said.

County spokesman Becky Schlickerman said Bertolino’s cause of death is still pending, “but there’s no concern about infectious disease.”