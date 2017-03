The Chicago River was dyed green Saturday to kick off St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across the city. Watch a time lapse video of the process that's been a tradition since 1962.

If you're planning to don green on this Friday

And want luck of the Irish coming your way

See if you're a real whiz

In our St. Paddy's news quiz

Ten and out of 10 and we'll partay

St. Patrick's Day Through the Years