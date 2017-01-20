Malia Obama will be interning for Harvey Weinstein's company according to reports.

Her father may be out of a job, but Malia Obama's career appears to be taking off.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama has secured an internship with mega-Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Malia Obama is no stranger to working behind the scenes on a film set. She previously interned on the HBO show "Girls."

THR reports Obama, 18, is expected to begin work in the New York office of The Weinstein Co. in February, following the former first family's vacation in Palm Springs.

Over the past decade, Weinstein's company has produced a handful of critically acclaimed blockbuster films, including "Django Unchained," "The King's Speech," "Silver Linings Playbook" and "Inglourious Basterds."