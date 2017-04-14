Ellen, Bradley Cooper Take on 'Nugget Boy' Over Twitter Record | NBC Chicago
Ellen, Bradley Cooper Take on 'Nugget Boy' Over Twitter Record

    We all think of Ellen DeGeneres as a sweet presence on our television sets. But being threatened definitely gets her feathers ruffled, reports Today.com.

    Earlier this week, a 16-year-old's attempt to win a year's worth of Wendy's chicken nuggets went viral — and imperiled DeGeneres' Oscar night selfie record.

    "If you think I'm going to lose that record to some chicken nugget kid, you are out of your cluckin' mind," DeGeneres told her audience on Friday's show.

    Teenager Carter Wilkerson recently asked Wendy's via tweet how many retweets he'd have to get to earn a year's supply of their chicken nuggets. The reply: "18 million."

    Published 4 hours ago | Updated 47 minutes ago
