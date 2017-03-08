Dave Chappelle Urges Progressive Policing in Ohio Hometown

Comedian/actor Dave Chappelle performs at Radio City Music Hall on June 19, 2014 in New York City.

Dave Chappelle is urging progressive policing in his southwestern Ohio hometown, where questions have been raised about police tactics at a New Year's Eve celebration.

The comedian spoke at a meeting Monday in Yellow Springs, where he and other village residents listened to a review of police behavior. Residents have complained about the use of a police cruiser to disperse the crowd and police handling of stun guns that night.

The Dayton Daily News reported that hundreds of complaints about what critics called heavy-handed tactics at the celebration led the police chief to resign.

Chappelle said in his remarks that the village council should take a "golden opportunity" to prove local governments matter when searching for a new chief and to become a leader in progressive law enforcement.

